State fire marshal: No foul play involved in fatal fire

FORD CITY, Ala. (WAFF) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office said there are no preliminary signs of foul play in the fatal fire that happened on Mount Pleasant Rd. this past week, according to our news partners at the Times Daily.

Several fire departments responded to the fire at 8:02 a.m. on Thursday. Colbert County Coroner Justin Gasque said Brandon Norris, 28, Jordan Norris, 25 and Marleigh Norris, 3, died in that fire.

Jordan Norris was a third-grade teacher at Cherokee Elementary School, according to Colbert County Schools Superintendent Chris Hand.

