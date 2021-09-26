Deals
State fire marshal: No foul play involved in fatal fire

A Colbert County sheriff's vehicle leaves the scene of a fatal house fire off Mt. Pleasant Road...
A Colbert County sheriff's vehicle leaves the scene of a fatal house fire off Mt. Pleasant Road Thursday morning in Ford City. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]([DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY])
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FORD CITY, Ala. (WAFF) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office said there are no preliminary signs of foul play in the fatal fire that happened on Mount Pleasant Rd. this past week, according to our news partners at the Times Daily.

Several fire departments responded to the fire at 8:02 a.m. on Thursday. Colbert County Coroner Justin Gasque said Brandon Norris, 28, Jordan Norris, 25 and Marleigh Norris, 3, died in that fire.

Jordan Norris was a third-grade teacher at Cherokee Elementary School, according to Colbert County Schools Superintendent Chris Hand.

If you would like to read more about this story, you can visit the Times Daily’s website here.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

