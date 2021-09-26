Deals
Report: ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ joins the search for Brian Laundrie

By Marchaund Jones
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(WVUE) - According to Newsweek, television’s Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman is joining the search for Brian Laundrie, the wanted person of interest in connection with Gabby Petito’s disappearance and death.

Saturday afternoon, a video shows the reality star banging on the screen door of the North Port home Laundrie shares with his parents.

The family didn’t answer and Chapman, alongside his wife, left the home. Police had arrived at the house shortly after the couple was seen leaving.

In a statement to Newsweek, Chapman’s team said he wants to help bring justice for Gabby Petito’s death.

“Dog and Francie have experienced extreme loss themselves. Their hearts go out to Gabby’s family for what they’re going through and want to help bring justice for her death,” the statement reads.

Chapman wants anyone with information on Laundrie’s whereabouts to call 833-TELLDOG. All tips will remain confidential.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

