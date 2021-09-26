Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Over 27,000 pounds of frozen DiGiorno pizzas recalled due to undeclared allergens

The label of the recalled DiGiorno's frozen pizza.
The label of the recalled DiGiorno's frozen pizza.(FSIS/USDA)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Nestle is recalling over 27,000 pounds of frozen pizza because of misbranding and undeclared allergens, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The recalled DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust pepperoni pizza packages might contain frozen three meat pizza, which has textured soy protein and is not included on the product label. Soy protein is a known allergen.

The product is listed in the recall as:

  • 26-oz. carton containing “DIGIORNO PEPPERONI CRISPY PAN CRUST” with lot code 1181510721 and “Best By” date of MAR2022 on the label.

The recalled products are labeled “EST. 1682A” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

There haven’t been reports of adverse reactions in connection with the recalled product.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hubbert was arrested by the Huntsville Police Department on an arson charge.
Suspect identified in Huntsville arson investigation
One person was killed and another injured in a car wreck in Hazel Green.
One dead, one injured in Hazel Green wreck
Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young
Homeland security agents raided a business in Lexington on Wednesday.
Shoals business owner arrested, indicted by feds
Kevon Yenovi Williams
Police identify victims, suspect in fatal Guntersville Taco Bell shooting

Latest News

A wreck occurred in Huntsville on Hwy 72 and Jeff Rd.
One dead, one injured after Madison wreck
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2021, file photo House Budget Committee Chair John Yarmuth, D-Ky.,...
Pelosi vows to pass infrastructure, eyes smaller social bill
FILE - Memorials for Gabby Petito are scattered across her hometown of Blue Point, New York, on...
Friends, family flock to Long Island to mourn Gabby Petito
This photo shows 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
Missing La. toddler presumed deceased, source says; stepfather arrested in disappearance