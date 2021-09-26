One dead, one injured after Madison wreck

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is dead and another injured after a wreck on Sunday afternoon, according to Don Webster with HEMSI.

The wreck happened on Hwy 72 west at 1:37 p.m. on Sunday. One person was killed in the wreck and an 18-year-old woman was transported to Huntsville Hospital in serious but stable condition, according to Webster.

Hwy 72 has been shut down due to the crash, according to police.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released. The Madison Police Department is conducting an investigation into how this incident happened.

