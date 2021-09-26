More sunshine and 80s for the week ahead

What a fantastic weekend we have had! Skies will remain mostly clear overnight with low temps staying a bit more mild in the middle 50s, areas of patch fog will develop before daybreak Monday.

Monday and Tuesday will be very similar to the weekend with mostly sunny skies and seasonably warm high temperatures in the middle 80s. Humidity levels will gradually start to creep up for the end of the work week with temps staying in the low to middle 80s. Isolated shower chances could return by next weekend, especially Sunday.

The quiet and dry pattern looks to continue even longer into the following week. We will continue to watch the Tropics for additional development.

