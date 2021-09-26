Hill County man spotted Amber Alert suspect, chased him while calling deputies for help

HILL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - An Itasca man said he alerted sheriff’s deputies after spotting the registered sex offender accused of abducting two Central Texas children.

Like most others in Texas, Tracy Martin woke up to the Amber Alert issued for Jessi Lowery early Saturday morning. Lowery and her younger brother were taken from their home in Bosque County Friday night.

Lowery’s accused abductor, 34-year-old Randall Thurman, died during a police chase after reportedly driving into the opposite lane of the highway and colliding with an oncoming vehicle.

Hill County authorities were told Thurman was in the area after they encountered one of the children Thurman allegedly abducted, a 7-year-old boy. Thurman allegedly used tape to bound the boy and then abandoned him near a convenience station off I-35. The boy made it to the store, where he asked for help and told authorities Thurman had fled with his 8-year-old sister.

Martin said his son told him authorities were investigating the area, so he decided to check on his property. While searching his property he drove up on a vehicle similar to the one described in the Amber Alert, a silver-colored Chrysler 200.

“I see a little girl in the car looking at me,” Martin said. “Then I see a man on the other side crouched down, looking over the hood at me.”

He recognized both and turned his vehicle around. But as he was doing that, Thurman jumped in his vehicle and tried to hit Martin.

After that, the chase started.

“I chased him down to a dead end road with the sheriff’s on the phone,” Martin said. “We got them to the location where he was.”

Martin was only able to keep up with Thurman for about five miles. Law enforcement continued to pursue Thurman until he crashed a few miles later, killing another driver.

The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office said the girl was conscious after the wreck. She was airlifted to a hospital. As of late Saturday night, her condition is unknown.

“I just hope the girl’s alright,” Martin said.

