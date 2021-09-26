Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Foggy Sunday morning, high temps reaching lower 80s

First Alert Forecast
By Abigail Degler
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Good Morning, Tennessee Valley! We are tracking areas of patchy fog, but conditions will clear up in the next several hours.

Overall, your Sunday is looking pleasant with more sunshine and high temps reaching the lower 80s. The work week will start off with some patchy fog and mild Monday morning lows in the middle 50s. Monday and Tuesday will be very similar with mostly sunny skies and seasonably warm high temperatures in the middle 80s.

Humidity levels will gradually start to creep up for the end of the work week with temps staying in the low to middle 80s. Isolated shower chances will return by the following weekend.

