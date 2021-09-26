Deals
Critics say prison problems go beyond buildings

Alabama lawmakers are returning to Montgomery to vote on a $1.3 billion prison construction plan.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama lawmakers are returning to Montgomery to vote on a $1.3 billion prison construction plan.

Prison construction is the centerpiece of the special session that begins Monday. Proponents say will help address the state’s longstanding problems in corrections.

But critics argue the problems go much deeper and won’t be remedied with brick, mortar and bars.

Some legislative leaders say the plan has widespread support and will likely pass next week. Some lawmakers and advocacy groups say the state should instead address sentencing reform, parole changes and staffing problems.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

