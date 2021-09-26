Deals
Crews on scene of structure fire at Dollar General in Huntsville

DOLLAR GENERAL FIRE 2
DOLLAR GENERAL FIRE 2(none)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Officials with Huntsville Fire and HEMSI are on the scene of a structure fire at Dollar General on Winchester Road near Henson Drive.

WAFF has crews on scene. Our crews say smoke is coming from the building.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, there are no injuries at this time.

Winchester Road is blocked off.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

