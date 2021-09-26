Deals
Colbert County solar farm finished
Colbert County solar farm finished

A man works to clears brush around panels at the Orsted solar farm off Mulberry Lane on Tuesday...
A man works to clears brush around panels at the Orsted solar farm off Mulberry Lane on Tuesday in Cherokee. Energy collected here is supplied to the Tennessee Valley Authority. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]([DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY])
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BARTON, Ala. (WAFF) - Colbert County’s very first large-scale solar farm is online, according to our news partners at the Times Daily. The plant will produce power for the new Facebook data center located in Huntsville.

The 227-megawatt facility is located on more than 1,500 acres of land near the Barton Riverfront Industrial Park.

The project was a $224 million investment in the community, Shoals Economic Development Authority Vice President Adam Himber said in September 2020.

“This solar farm is a historic moment in TVA history,” said Doug Perry, senior vice president, TVA Commercial Energy Solutions. “It’s the first Green Invest project to come online and it demonstrates the value of TVA’s focus on cleaner energy.”

If you would like to read more about this story, you can head to the Times Daily’s website here.

