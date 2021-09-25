Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Woman identified and in custody after reportedly throwing her own children from Cross Lake bridge, resulting in 1 dead, 1 injured

Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of them was found dead, while another was injured and taken to the hospital.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas, Chandler Watkins and Stacey Cameron
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Police have identified Ureka Black as the woman who reportedly threw off her own children from Cross Lake bridge. She has been charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

Children thrown from Cross Lake bridge

UPDATE on situation after children reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge, resulting in one dead, one injured>>> https://bit.ly/3EPj9xj

Posted by KSLA News 12 on Friday, September 24, 2021

A spokesperson with the Shreveport Police Department says they got the first call just before 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24 about a child in the water near the bridge. Marine patrol officers responded and found a small child dead in the water. Officers then began searching the lake and were able to rescue another small child, who was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Since then, the child’s injuries have been downgraded to non-life-threatening and he is expected to recover. Detectives responding to the hospital were able to talk with the child, who helped detectives identify, Ureka Black, as the mother of both children.

“My heart is just so broken with this event that has occurred today,” said Substitute Chief for the Shreveport Police Department Wayne Smith.

Multiple agencies were initially searching for a third child believed to be in the water as well, however, detectives were able to confirm that child was never in the water and is safe.

Black was driving a grey Dodge Caravan with a Texas license plate and was taken into custody at the Texas state line by the Waskom Police Department, SPD says. Shreveport officials put out a BOLO (be on the lookout) for Black’s vehicle and a Waskom officer thought he spotted it at a rest stop. He turned around, pulled her over and took her into custody.

Officials say Black has since been brought to SPD headquarters where she is being questioned about the incident.

Caption

“This is a tragedy. We ask for prayer for the family and children. Pray for law enforcement officers who’ve been out here all day, firefighters, dive teams, been a multi-agency effort. There is no happy ending for this,” said Sgt. Angie Willhite with SPD.

Police do believe the children were thrown from the bridge. They do not believe this was a random act of violence. They’re asking anyone who saw anything to call SPD at (318) 673-7300 or Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor, who represents the district in which this happened, reacted to the situation Friday afternoon. She spoke about the need for better mental health services in the city and said as a mother, she “can’t wrap her brain around it.”

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevon Yenovi Williams
Police identify victims, suspect in fatal Guntersville Taco Bell shooting
Two schools closed Friday in Colbert County
Cherokee, Leighton Elementary closed on Friday due to ‘tragic incident’
Colbert County fatal fire scene
Ford City fire: victims include Cherokee Elementary teacher, husband & child
No evidence leads to dismissal of charges
Unanswered questions remain in Owens Cross Roads FBI raid case
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
2 children reportedly thrown from bridge, killing 1; Woman in custody

Latest News

One person was killed and another injured in a car wreck in Hazel Green.
One dead, one injured in Hazel Green wreck
Kroger shooting victim shifts to non-critical condition 2 days after shooting
Multiple victims in shooting at Collierville Kroger
GoFundMe created to support victims of Kroger mass shooting
Matthew Williamson, 37
Pleasant Grove man accused of various crimes; found sleeping in pile of chicken fingers, snacks and meth
Tailgater shot at Fairfield football game; no suspects in custody
Tailgater shot at Fairfield football game; no suspects in custody