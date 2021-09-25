Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Woman charged with murder in fatal stabbing of man in Selma

Authorities have arrested a woman for allegedly stabbing her husband in the neck.
Authorities have arrested a woman for allegedly stabbing her husband in the neck.(WRDW)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Authorities have arrested a woman for allegedly stabbing her husband in the neck.

Jeanette Towns Moore has been charged with the death of Roderick Moore.

According to Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson, the incident happened sometime between late Friday, Sept. 17 and early Saturday morning. Jeanette Moore took Roderick Moore to Vaughan Regional Medical Center in Selma where he later died.

Investigators say the stabbing was domestic related.

Jeanette Moore is being held in the Dallas County Jail. Arraignment is set for Monday morning.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevon Yenovi Williams
Police identify victims, suspect in fatal Guntersville Taco Bell shooting
Two schools closed Friday in Colbert County
Cherokee, Leighton Elementary closed on Friday due to ‘tragic incident’
Colbert County fatal fire scene
Ford City fire: victims include Cherokee Elementary teacher, husband & child
No evidence leads to dismissal of charges
Unanswered questions remain in Owens Cross Roads FBI raid case
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
2 children reportedly thrown from bridge, killing 1; Woman in custody

Latest News

One person was killed and another injured in a car wreck in Hazel Green.
One dead, one injured in Hazel Green wreck
Kroger shooting victim shifts to non-critical condition 2 days after shooting
Multiple victims in shooting at Collierville Kroger
GoFundMe created to support victims of Kroger mass shooting
Matthew Williamson, 37
Pleasant Grove man accused of various crimes; found sleeping in pile of chicken fingers, snacks and meth
Tailgater shot at Fairfield football game; no suspects in custody
Tailgater shot at Fairfield football game; no suspects in custody