Woman charged with murder in fatal stabbing of man in Selma

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Authorities have arrested a woman for allegedly stabbing her husband in the neck.

Jeanette Towns Moore has been charged with the death of Roderick Moore.

According to Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson, the incident happened sometime between late Friday, Sept. 17 and early Saturday morning. Jeanette Moore took Roderick Moore to Vaughan Regional Medical Center in Selma where he later died.

Investigators say the stabbing was domestic related.

Jeanette Moore is being held in the Dallas County Jail. Arraignment is set for Monday morning.

