Tailgater shot at Fairfield football game; no suspects in custody
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - A man attending a tailgating event at a Fairfield High School home game Friday night was shot in the buttocks, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
The shots rang out around 9:45 p.m. as the Fairfield, Jackson-Olin game was underway.
The game was suspended as deputies searched the area but the offender was never found.
They believe the gunfire originated from a nearby abandoned house, The victim does not believe he was targeted.
He was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The game is scheduled to resume Saturday.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.