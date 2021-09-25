Deals
Stolen car crashes into drug store

A sign directs customers to its drive-thru service Friday morning after a car that was reported...
A sign directs customers to its drive-thru service Friday morning after a car that was reported stolen crashed into the front door around 5:30 a.m., according to Tuscumbia police. [TUSCUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT]([TUSCUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT])
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - The Tuscumbia Police Department says a stolen car crashed into Massey Drugs early Saturday morning.

Police were notified of the incident around 5:30 a.m. When officers arrived on the scene, no one was in the store. The vehicle was later found in a parking lot of a nearby church, according to our news partners at the Times Daily.

Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan said police are still searching for the suspect. He said it appears to be an attempted burglary. Logan believes it was burglary after police discovered the drive-thru was smashed with a rock.

He said if you or anyone know any information on this incident, you are asked to call the police at (256) 383-3121.

You can read more at the Times Daily’s website here.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

