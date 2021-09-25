Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

State health leaders say not to get a booster now if you originally got Moderna or Johnson & Johnson

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pfizer booster shots can now start going into the arms of people who qualify, but State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said only if you got Pfizer.

Harris said the CDC’s recommendation is for those who got Pfizer and only those who got Pfizer. He said there is not enough data out there to support mixing and matching vaccines.

Harris said he knows there are people doing it, but without guidance and data from the federal government, it is not something Harris would recommend.

“Considering the science, that might even make sense and that may eventually be something we do at some point,” Harris said. “But, at this point we don’t have any officials recommendations on that and are not encouraging that.”

Dr. Harris said he is almost certain booster shots for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson will be coming soon, they are just waiting on data from the CDC.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevon Yenovi Williams
Police identify victims, suspect in fatal Guntersville Taco Bell shooting
Two schools closed Friday in Colbert County
Cherokee, Leighton Elementary closed on Friday due to ‘tragic incident’
Colbert County fatal fire scene
Ford City fire: victims include Cherokee Elementary teacher, husband & child
No evidence leads to dismissal of charges
Unanswered questions remain in Owens Cross Roads FBI raid case
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
2 children reportedly thrown from bridge, killing 1; Woman in custody

Latest News

The state has released guidance on COVID booster shots.
State guidance on COVID booster shots
The supply of monoclonal antibody treatment has been restricted this week.
Supply restrictions of antibody treatment started this week
The mother had not been vaccinated, due to a fear of vaccines after her husband had a bad...
Father of 8 urges vaccinations after wife dies of COVID-19
Health experts say the upcoming flu season could be "severe," and with hospitals struggling,...
COVID-19 booster shots expected for some; health experts recommend flu shot
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 778K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases