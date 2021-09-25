State health leaders say not to get a booster now if you originally got Moderna or Johnson & Johnson

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pfizer booster shots can now start going into the arms of people who qualify, but State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said only if you got Pfizer.

Harris said the CDC’s recommendation is for those who got Pfizer and only those who got Pfizer. He said there is not enough data out there to support mixing and matching vaccines.

Harris said he knows there are people doing it, but without guidance and data from the federal government, it is not something Harris would recommend.

“Considering the science, that might even make sense and that may eventually be something we do at some point,” Harris said. “But, at this point we don’t have any officials recommendations on that and are not encouraging that.”

Dr. Harris said he is almost certain booster shots for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson will be coming soon, they are just waiting on data from the CDC.

