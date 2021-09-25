Deals
Saturday Morning Forecast

By Abigail Degler
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 4:17 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Calm with a few clouds overhead. We will see things begin to clear up in the next several hours.

Currently in the low 50s, warm winds and sunshine will help things to warm up by late morning and afternoon.

Highs reach into the upper 70s and lower 80s today. No chances for rain.

The forecast is looking consistent with highs and lows  gradually getting warmer towards next week. We will be clear from rain for a long stretch of days… so you can finally catch up on that lawn work!

The Tropics remain active this week with Sam and Teresa already formed… We will keep up with the latest.

