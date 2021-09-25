Deals
Police searching for missing 14-year-old from Harrison County

Jacob Cole McCarty was last seen at his home in Corydon, according to the Harrison County...
Jacob Cole McCarty was last seen at his home in Corydon, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.(Harrison County Sheriff's Office)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT
CORYDON, Ind. (WAVE) - A 14-year-old boy from Harrison County has been reported missing since September 21, and officials are requesting assistance from the public in locating him.

Jacob Cole McCarty was last seen at his home in Corydon, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

In an update from Harrison County Sheriff Nick Smith, Jacob went to walk his dog around 4 p.m. on Tuesday and never came home. Police have been continually searching in an area between May & Joe Rhoads Memorial Pool and Pacer Court Northwest, but have yet to find him.

Smith said Jacob may have met someone online on a video game and had plans to meet them in-person.

Please Share! Help this father find his child!

Posted by Harrison County Sheriff's Department on Saturday, September 25, 2021

“We have reviewed camera footage for every residence that surrounds that area,” Smith said. “We have not been able to find him or find who he went with.”

The sheriff said Jacob may be in a situation where he can’t return himself, and asked for the public’s assistance.

Jacob is listed as 5 foot 4 inches, weighing 200 pounds with shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen possibly wearing red Nike shoes and walking his German Shepherd dog Isabella. The dog is wearing a turquoise harness.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Harrison County Dispatch at (812) 738-3911 or the anonymous tip line at (812) 738-8477.

WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

