Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Police: Man jumps on womans car, assualts her through sunroof

File photo.
File photo.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police officers were called out to the intersection of Buchanan Street and North Cascade Avenue regarding a disturbance just after 10:30 p.m. Friday.

Officers say a man with no shirt or shoes jumped onto the hood of a woman’s car, reached through her sunroof, and assaulted her.

The victim and suspect reportedly do not know each other.

Police on scene say the suspect was found on North Cascade Avenue and then ran from officers. The suspect was later found and attempted to flee from officers once again; one officer reportedly sustained injuries while another officer took the man into custody.

The suspect was identified as 19-year-old Jose Estrada-Pizarro.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevon Yenovi Williams
Police identify victims, suspect in fatal Guntersville Taco Bell shooting
Two schools closed Friday in Colbert County
Cherokee, Leighton Elementary closed on Friday due to ‘tragic incident’
Colbert County fatal fire scene
Ford City fire: victims include Cherokee Elementary teacher, husband & child
No evidence leads to dismissal of charges
Unanswered questions remain in Owens Cross Roads FBI raid case
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
2 children reportedly thrown from bridge, killing 1; Woman in custody

Latest News

One person was killed and another injured in a car wreck in Hazel Green.
One dead, one injured in Hazel Green wreck
Kroger shooting victim shifts to non-critical condition 2 days after shooting
Multiple victims in shooting at Collierville Kroger
GoFundMe created to support victims of Kroger mass shooting
Matthew Williamson, 37
Pleasant Grove man accused of various crimes; found sleeping in pile of chicken fingers, snacks and meth
Tailgater shot at Fairfield football game; no suspects in custody
Tailgater shot at Fairfield football game; no suspects in custody