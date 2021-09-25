Patchy fog overnight with more sun and low 80s Sunday

Skies will remain mostly clear overnight with low temps staying a bit more mild in the low to middle 50s, areas of patch fog will develop before daybreak Sunday.

Sunday looks just a pleasant with more sunshine and high temps reaching the lower 80s. The work week will start off with some patchy fog and mild Monday morning lows in the middle 50s. Monday and Tuesday will be very similar with mostly sunny skies and seasonably warm high temperatures in the middle 80s.

Humidity levels will gradually start to creep up for the end of the work week with temps staying in the low to middle 80s. Isolated shower chances will return by the following weekend.

