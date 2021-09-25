One dead, one injured in Hazel Green wreck

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - A wreck in Hazel Green killed one person and left another in critical condition in Hazel Green on Saturday.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the wreck happened on Hwy 431/231 and Carriger Rd. at 10:34 a.m. When crews arrived on the scene, they discovered that one victim was dead at the scene and another person was critically injured. The injured victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital’s Trauma Center.

The identities of the victims and the cause of the wreck are still unknown at this time. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the crash.

This is a breaking news story, we will continue to update you as we learn more information.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.