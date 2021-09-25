Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Hidden Rivers Farm in Hartselle has plenty of pumpkins despite heavy rain

By Caroline Klapp
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) -You can feel it in the air. Fall is here, meaning you may already be planning your trip to your local pumpkin patch.

But you might be paying a little extra this year.

Employees had to make a mad dash to the crop Wednesday to pull the pumpkins out of the soaked...
Employees had to make a mad dash to the crop Wednesday to pull the pumpkins out of the soaked field.(WAFF)

Rain. Good for growth- not so good for pumpkins ready to come off the vine.

“Can put farmers into a bit of a panic.”

Mary-Sidney Ritch, the co-owner of Hidden Rivers Farm in Hartselle, tells this past week’s heavy rain forced her team to make a mad dash to the field Wednesday.

“If they’re left sitting in wet they start turning, or trying to turn into pumpkin soup. We were able to come out and immediately start pulling pumpkins off the vine, that were ripe, putting them in dry places,” Ritch explained.

The good news, only about 50 pumpkins were destroyed.

“I will still have plenty of pumpkins, thank goodness,” she said.

But because of the heavy rain, it’s possible you could find higher prices when you pick a pumpkin.

“If the rain continues the way it does, it is going to cause a shortage. And that’s going to be compensated for in price. In order to salvage any of your crop, a lot of times you have to bring everyone out on deck. And unfortunately that does raise the cost of the product,” Ritch said.

Ritch says she’s hoping for more sunny days land invites anyone out to enjoy the farm.

You’ll find a corn maze, food trucks, animals and of course plenty of pumpkins.

“They come out to the farm and they just stand here and take this deep, relaxing breath. And to us, that’s why we want people to be here.”

The farm is open Friday-Sunday through Halloween.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two schools closed Friday in Colbert County
Cherokee, Leighton Elementary closed on Friday due to ‘tragic incident’
Kevon Yenovi Williams
Police identify victims, suspect in fatal Guntersville Taco Bell shooting
Colbert County fatal fire scene
Ford City fire: victims include Cherokee Elementary teacher, husband & child
Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud

Latest News

Alabamians crossing state lines for Powerball
The Powerball jackpot brings many Alabamians across state lines
Authorities say Michael James Gordon has been missing since September 7th.
Missing Marshall County man found safe
Homeland security agents raided a business in Lexington on Wednesday.
Shoals business owner arrested, indicted by feds
Car wreck on Highway 72 causes traffic in Jackson County on Friday.
2 injured in accident on Highway 72 in Jackson County