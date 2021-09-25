Hidden Rivers Farm in Hartselle has plenty of pumpkins despite heavy rain

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) -You can feel it in the air. Fall is here, meaning you may already be planning your trip to your local pumpkin patch.

But you might be paying a little extra this year.

Employees had to make a mad dash to the crop Wednesday to pull the pumpkins out of the soaked field. (WAFF)

Rain. Good for growth- not so good for pumpkins ready to come off the vine.

“Can put farmers into a bit of a panic.”

Mary-Sidney Ritch, the co-owner of Hidden Rivers Farm in Hartselle, tells this past week’s heavy rain forced her team to make a mad dash to the field Wednesday.

“If they’re left sitting in wet they start turning, or trying to turn into pumpkin soup. We were able to come out and immediately start pulling pumpkins off the vine, that were ripe, putting them in dry places,” Ritch explained.

The good news, only about 50 pumpkins were destroyed.

“I will still have plenty of pumpkins, thank goodness,” she said.

But because of the heavy rain, it’s possible you could find higher prices when you pick a pumpkin.

“If the rain continues the way it does, it is going to cause a shortage. And that’s going to be compensated for in price. In order to salvage any of your crop, a lot of times you have to bring everyone out on deck. And unfortunately that does raise the cost of the product,” Ritch said.

Ritch says she’s hoping for more sunny days land invites anyone out to enjoy the farm.

You’ll find a corn maze, food trucks, animals and of course plenty of pumpkins.

“They come out to the farm and they just stand here and take this deep, relaxing breath. And to us, that’s why we want people to be here.”

The farm is open Friday-Sunday through Halloween.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.