GoFundMe created to support victims of Kroger mass shooting

Multiple victims in shooting at Collierville Kroger
Multiple victims in shooting at Collierville Kroger(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - An organization is hoping to raise $20,000 to donate to the victims of a mass causality in Tennessee.

Victim’s First, an organization that advocates for victims and survivors of mass casualties, created a GoFundMe to offer support for the 15 victims and their families impacted in a mass shooting at Kroger in Collierville.

The organization says the donation will go directly to the victims and their families to protect them from fraud or exploitation.

Patriot Bank in Collierville also set a relief fund to support victims. Donations are being accepted at all Patriot Bank locations.

