Crisp, sunny Fall day in the Valley

By Abigail Degler
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Morning Tennessee Valley! It’s a calm start with a few clouds overhead.

Temperatures are currently in the low 50s. Warm winds and sunshine will help to warm things up by late morning and afternoon.

Highs will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s today. No chances for rain!

The forecast is looking consistent with highs and lows gradually getting warmer towards next week. We will be clear from rain for a long stretch of days, so you can finally catch up on that lawn work!

The Tropics remain active this week. Sam and Teresa already formed. We will keep you updated with the latest.

