Amber Alert Update: Missing Central Texas girl found, suspect dead

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Amber Alert issued for Jessi Marie Lowrey, 7, reported missing in Bosque County, was discontinued at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

“Jessi Lowery has been recovered and is alive. The suspect is dead,” the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Authorities issued the Amber Alert for the girl shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday. At the time, authorities said they were actively looking for Randall Anthony Thurman, 34, last heard from in Walnut Springs. At this point, investigators have not yet confirmed whether the suspect is related to the victim.

At the time the Amber Alert was issued, the suspect was driving a silver-colored, 2011 Chrysler 200 with Texas license plate number PDJ-3658. Thurman’s vehicle was involved in a deadly wreck on Highway 171 near County Road 302 just within Johnson County.

News 10 is working to confirm whether Thurman died from injuries sustained in the wreck or by other means. News 10 is also working to confirm reports the girl was hospitalized after the wreck.

This is a developing story. KWTX is gathering more information.

News 10 obtained a photo of the deadly wreck on Highway 171 and has confirmed the vehicle involved in the wreck is the same vehicle listed for the suspect in Saturday morning's Amber Alert.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.