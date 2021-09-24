Victims identified in Ford City fire

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Three people died in a Colbert County structure fire on Thursday.

The Nitrate City Volunteer Fire Department confirmed the deaths on the afternoon of September 23.

The Colbert County Coroner confirmed that a husband, his wife and their 3-year-old daughter were the victims killed in the fire.

Husband - Brandon Norris - age 28

Wife - Jordan Norris - age 25

Daughter - Marleigh Norris - age 3

According to the Colbert County EMA, the volunteer fire department responded to the scene of the fatal fire at 215 Mount Pleasant Road in Ford City.

