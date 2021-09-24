Deals
Advertisement

Victims identified in Ford City fire

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Three people died in a Colbert County structure fire on Thursday.

The Nitrate City Volunteer Fire Department confirmed the deaths on the afternoon of September 23.

The Colbert County Coroner confirmed that a husband, his wife and their 3-year-old daughter were the victims killed in the fire.

  • Husband - Brandon Norris - age 28
  • Wife - Jordan Norris - age 25
  • Daughter - Marleigh Norris - age 3

According to the Colbert County EMA, the volunteer fire department responded to the scene of the fatal fire at 215 Mount Pleasant Road in Ford City.

WAFF’s DeAndria Turner is gathering more information on this developing story.

