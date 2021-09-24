Unanswered questions remain in Owens Cross Roads FBI raid case

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - When an FBI raid at an Owens Cross Roads home happened back in February, the FBI would not release any information on it. In court at what was supposed to be a trial for this case, it was learned that local authorities didn’t get any information either.

Melanie Mills and her son Francesco Mills were in court for bench trial. Both Mills faced charges of obstruction of justice, and those charges were dismissed Thursday.

The Mills were arrested because they refused to come out of their home on Blackwell Court when the FBI raided. They were forced out with tear gas.

Fast forward to court Thursday, both were supposed to be on trial, and the FBI refused to turn over any evidence to the state. Without the evidence, the judge granted a motion to dismiss the case. There are still a lot of questions about what’s going on.

“We were prepared to go to bench trial to resolve this issue today. We filed this motion to dismiss, the judge granted our motion to dismiss because we were not provided entitled information. We made that request back in March, we asked numerous times for this information and it’s never been provided to us Today we found out that the federal authorities have this information, they’re just not giving it. As far as what happened at that house that day, you’d have to ask the FBI that question,” said one of the Mills’ defense attorney Nick Lough.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office would not comment on why the FBI would not share evidence in this case.

