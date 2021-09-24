Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

2 killed in shooting at Taco Bell in Guntersville

(123RF)
By Kelsey Duncan
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were shot and killed at a Taco Bell in Guntersville on Thursday night.

According to Guntersville Police, the two individuals were shot at the Taco Bell located on Gunter Avenue/Highway 431.

According to our news partners at the Advertiser-Gleam, Guntersville Police Chief Jim Peterson confirms there has been a shooting, but the details are unclear at this time. A number of agencies are also on the scene to assist Guntersville investigators.

There are no further details at this time. Stick with WAFF 48 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homeland Security takes business owner into custody
Two schools closed Friday in Colbert County
Cherokee, Leighton Elementary closed on Friday due to ‘tragic incident’
Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young
Brian Laundrie possibly spotted in Alabama
Michael Lee McGinnis was arrested on 18 charges of child pornography in Cullman County.
UAH lecturer arrested on child porn charges, placed on administrative leave

Latest News

WAFF Lows Forecast
Cool 40s tonight with sun & 70s Friday
Marshall County Budget approved
Marshall County Budget approved
Rain and flood damage remains in Ardmore
Severe flood damage remains in Ardmore
City worker hit-and-run accident
City worker hit-and-run accident