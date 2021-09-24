Deals
Shoals business owner arrested, indicted by feds

Homeland security agents raided a business in Lexington on Wednesday.
Homeland security agents raided a business in Lexington on Wednesday.(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ala. (WAFF) - A Shoals business owner was indicted and then arrested by federal agents this week.

Francisco Javier Guerra Torres, who goes by just Francisco Guerra was taken into custody at his business in Lexington on Wednesday.

He faces three money laundering charges for three wire transfers that total almost $740,000 together.

Local authorities confirmed that search warrants were served by federal agents at Global Special Effects.

Agents from the department of Homeland Security carried out the raid, a spokesperson for the department would only confirm “law enforcement action” was taking place the day of the raid.

The indictment was filed in United States District Court Southern District of Florida.

Guerra appeared in court virtually, he was released on bond.

Global Special Effects sells snow and fog machines and other special effects equipment according to the company’s website.

