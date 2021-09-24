Severe flood damage remains in Ardmore

ARDMORE, Ala. (WAFF) - The flooding may have receded from this past weekend’s extremely heavy rainfall, but the damage definitely remains in Ardmore. One of the worst-hit spots - Barnes Road. Part of the road was completely washed away from the rain and flooding.

Limestone County Commissioner Daryl Sammet says the damage from this past weekend’s rain, was like nothing he’s ever seen before. Neighbors in the area say this is dangerous, and needs to be fixed, as soon as possible.

Commissioner Sammet says repairs have been made in the area before, and he thought it was under control. Crews are preparing equipment, and are going to add a larger culvert, but have a lot of work ahead of them.

Limestone County has applied for state emergency funding, but he doesn’t think any federal money will be available. Another district had to send Ardmore equipment over the weekend so they could get this one-way road open.

“15-20 houses are back here, and we can’t leave it closed. So, this time we’re going to fix it and hopefully put enough volume in where it’ll handle the water and put head walls on them to make sure that they carry everything,”

Sammet says when they do fix the road, there will be phone and water lines to deal with. Anyone with flood damage concerns should contact the Limestone County Commission.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.