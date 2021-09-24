Person of interest wanted in connection to Hazel Green catalytic converter theft
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON CO, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspected catalytic converter theft.
According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, an unknown person removed catalytic converters from the Walmart located in Hazel Green.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Investigator Stamm at dstamm@madisoncountyal.gove or 256-533-8820.
