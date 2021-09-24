MADISON CO, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspected catalytic converter theft.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, an unknown person removed catalytic converters from the Walmart located in Hazel Green.

Person of interest wanted in connection to Hazel Green catalytic converter theft (Madison County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Investigator Stamm at dstamm@madisoncountyal.gove or 256-533-8820.

