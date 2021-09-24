Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Person of interest wanted in connection to Hazel Green catalytic converter theft

Person of interest wanted in connection to Hazel Green catalytic converter theft
Person of interest wanted in connection to Hazel Green catalytic converter theft(Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON CO, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspected catalytic converter theft.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, an unknown person removed catalytic converters from the Walmart located in Hazel Green.

Person of interest wanted in connection to Hazel Green catalytic converter theft
Person of interest wanted in connection to Hazel Green catalytic converter theft(Madison County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Investigator Stamm at dstamm@madisoncountyal.gove or 256-533-8820.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two schools closed Friday in Colbert County
Cherokee, Leighton Elementary closed on Friday due to ‘tragic incident’
2 killed in shooting at Taco Bell in Guntersville
Police identify victims, suspect in fatal Guntersville Taco Bell shooting
Colbert County fatal fire scene
Ford City fire: victims include Cherokee Elementary teacher, husband & child
Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud

Latest News

Fall financial checkups
Financial Friday: Fall financial checkups
Fall financial checkups
Fall financial checkups
Colbert County fatal fire scene
Ford City fire: victims include Cherokee Elementary teacher, husband & child
Madison business owner shares her experience with SCORE
SCORE seeking more mentors to help small businesses in the Valley