Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Perfect night for football & a great weekend ahead

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Your Friday night football forecast looks absolutely fantastic this evening with low humidity and comfortable temps, a jacket may not be a bad idea as temps will be in the 50s when games are wrapping up. 

More clouds will move in overnight into Saturday morning keeping temps a few degrees warmer in the lower 50s.  The weekend forecast looks great with no rain and lots of sunshine!  Highs will be a little warmer in the upper 70s to low 80s on Saturday and Sunday. 

The work week will start off on a warmer note with more seasonal high temperatures in the middle 80s.  The sunny and dry pattern stays in place with humidity levels increasing by the end of the week.  The majority of the 10-day forecast will be rain free with just isolated shower chances returning  by next Friday.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two schools closed Friday in Colbert County
Cherokee, Leighton Elementary closed on Friday due to ‘tragic incident’
2 killed in shooting at Taco Bell in Guntersville
Police identify victims, suspect in fatal Guntersville Taco Bell shooting
Colbert County fatal fire scene
Ford City fire: victims include Cherokee Elementary teacher, husband & child
Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud

Latest News

WAFF's Friday afternon forecast
WAFF's Friday afternoon forecast
2021 Hurricane Season Update
Coolest morning since mid-May ahead of a gorgeous afternoon!
WAFF's Friday morning forecast
WAFF's Friday morning forecast