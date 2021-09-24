Perfect night for football & a great weekend ahead

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Your Friday night football forecast looks absolutely fantastic this evening with low humidity and comfortable temps, a jacket may not be a bad idea as temps will be in the 50s when games are wrapping up.

More clouds will move in overnight into Saturday morning keeping temps a few degrees warmer in the lower 50s. The weekend forecast looks great with no rain and lots of sunshine! Highs will be a little warmer in the upper 70s to low 80s on Saturday and Sunday.

The work week will start off on a warmer note with more seasonal high temperatures in the middle 80s. The sunny and dry pattern stays in place with humidity levels increasing by the end of the week. The majority of the 10-day forecast will be rain free with just isolated shower chances returning by next Friday.

