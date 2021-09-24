Midfield police officer facing animal cruelty charges

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Midfield police officer has been placed on leave while he faces two charges of animal cruelty in Jefferson County.

The Midfield Police Department says Officer Cameroun Tremble turned himself into the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Thursday on two outstanding misdemeanor warrants for animal cruelty.

Both charges carried a bond totaling $3,000. Tremble was booked into the Jefferson County Jail and released Thursday.

The department says Tremble has been placed on leave pending the investigation.

No other details are available at this time.

