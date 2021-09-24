Marshall County Commission approve more than $30 million budget

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Marshall County Commissioners approved the county’s budget this week.

That budget is more than $30 million.

The Marshall County Commission approved the new budget during Wednesday’s commission meeting, which will include employee pay raises, jail renovations, and road work.

Commissioners spent a lot of time discussing pay raises for employees.

They approved merit raises of 2 to 4 percent.

Employees receive those raises once a year on the anniversary of when they were hired.

Marshall County Administrator Ashleigh Bubbett said funds from the budget; will be used for a new probate office located in Boaz.

“It is to help with the flow of traffic. We have a lot of people that are coming in from the Albertville office, so this will help relieve some of the congestion coming from that office,” said Bubbett.

Additionally, bridge and road work will be done on Dixon Road, Bethlem Road, Old Union Road, Columbus City Road, and Horton Nixon Chapel Road.

The Marshall County Jail and Animal Shelter will also receive renovations.

The Chief Deputy Coroner will receive a $500 supplement a month to help assist with dispatch.

