Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Financial Friday: Fall financial checkups

By Haley Baker
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Huntsville, AL (AP) - Fall is officially here. This is a great time to stop and look at your finances before the holidays and the start of 2022.

WAFF talked to LeJuan George, Senior Business Development Officer at Redstone Federal Credit Union. He offered these fall finance tips.

  • Use up those flex dollars for medical expenses: If you have money just sitting there, unused, use it. But Keep a receipt!
  • Prepare for open enrollment season.
  • Consider signing up for Flex accounts, life, and disability insurance. Also, update your health insurance options.
  • Look at your health spending this past year and try to determine how much you might need for the next year.
  • Boost your retirement savings: Saving early pays off in the long run.
  • 401(k), try to make your allowed contribution by the end of the year.
  • Make donations: A great way to lower your tax burden is to make charitable donations. Donate to a qualified charity, the donation is tax-deductible if you itemize your taxes. (Make sure to keep your receipt!)
  • Bottom Line: Take time to look over your finances now before the rush of holidays and the end-of-the-year.

For more ways to save be sure to tune in at noon every Friday for WAFF 48′s “Financial Friday” segment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two schools closed Friday in Colbert County
Cherokee, Leighton Elementary closed on Friday due to ‘tragic incident’
2 killed in shooting at Taco Bell in Guntersville
2 killed in shooting at Taco Bell in Guntersville
Colbert County fatal fire scene
Ford City fire: victims include Cherokee Elementary teacher, husband & child
Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud

Latest News

Fall financial checkups
Fall financial checkups
Colbert County fatal fire scene
Ford City fire: victims include Cherokee Elementary teacher, husband & child
Madison business owner shares her experience with SCORE
SCORE seeking more mentors to help small businesses in the Valley
2021 Hurricane Season Update