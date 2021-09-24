Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Coolest morning since mid-May ahead of a gorgeous afternoon!

Cooler day again
Cooler day again(WAFF 48)
By Brandon Spinner
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 2:06 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Happy Friday! Grab a jacket or sweatshirt because it is chilly this morning!

After a perfect Fall day yesterday, today continues to look just as great. Temperatures this morning are even cooler than yesterday, with some spots in the mid-40s! The light wind has also led to some patchy fog for some spots to start the day. “Sweater weather” is in full force today! You may need to turn up the heat in the car on the ride to work, but overall, the afternoon is looking PERFECT. Temperatures during the afternoon will likely make the mid-70s, but the best part is the wind will not be as breezy. Skies should stay sunny and clear all day and into the weekend.

It will stay cool again overnight tonight with temps back into the upper 40s and low 50s. From there we will start to warm slightly as we move through the weekend but should stay comfortable with humidity staying low as well. Highs Saturday will be in the mid to upper 70s while Sunday brings the upper 70s and low 80s. Sunshine expect all weekend long and that will spill over into next week as well!

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two schools closed Friday in Colbert County
Cherokee, Leighton Elementary closed on Friday due to ‘tragic incident’
Homeland Security takes business owner into custody
Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young
Brian Laundrie possibly spotted in Alabama
Michael Lee McGinnis was arrested on 18 charges of child pornography in Cullman County.
UAH lecturer arrested on child porn charges, placed on administrative leave

Latest News

WAFF Weather Forecasts at 10 p.m.
WAFF Weather Forecasts at 10 p.m.
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
More sun & 70s on the way
WAFF Lows Forecast
Cool 40s tonight with sun & 70s Friday
Rain and flood damage remains in Ardmore
Severe flood damage remains in Ardmore