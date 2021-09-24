Coolest morning since mid-May ahead of a gorgeous afternoon!

Happy Friday! Grab a jacket or sweatshirt because it is chilly this morning!

After a perfect Fall day yesterday, today continues to look just as great. Temperatures this morning are even cooler than yesterday, with some spots in the mid-40s! The light wind has also led to some patchy fog for some spots to start the day. “Sweater weather” is in full force today! You may need to turn up the heat in the car on the ride to work, but overall, the afternoon is looking PERFECT. Temperatures during the afternoon will likely make the mid-70s, but the best part is the wind will not be as breezy. Skies should stay sunny and clear all day and into the weekend.

It will stay cool again overnight tonight with temps back into the upper 40s and low 50s. From there we will start to warm slightly as we move through the weekend but should stay comfortable with humidity staying low as well. Highs Saturday will be in the mid to upper 70s while Sunday brings the upper 70s and low 80s. Sunshine expect all weekend long and that will spill over into next week as well!

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

