Athen man arrested on theft charges in Limestone County

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - An Athens man has been arrested on theft charges after deputies received several reports of vehicle burglaries that occurred in the Tanner and Clements communities on Thursday.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, School Resource Officer Deputy Caleb King received a tip on the vehicle and tag number that was involved in the burglaries. The stolen vehicle was located on Ripley Road, which was not occupied at the time, with several stolen items inside.

Limestone County Investigators responded to assist, and during the investigation, 22-year-old Tyrese Jamal Sales was identified as the suspect.

Deputies say Sales was located at an apartment home in the 12000 block of Lawngate Road. Knowing that several firearms were among the stolen items, that had not been recovered, deputies used extreme caution, according to the LCSO.

Firearms seized during Sales' arrest (Limestone County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities made entry into the home after Sales refused to cooperate and barricaded himself in the apartment. Sales was taken into custody without incident, and the stolen property was recovered from the home. After an investigation, It was discovered that Sales only entered unlocked vehicles.

Sales has been charged with four counts of second-degree theft and is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center. Bond has not been set for Sales.

Statement from Limestone County Sheriff, Joshua McLaughlin:

I would like to thank the good Samaritans who saw something unusual and reported it to our office. I would also like to commend the quick responses of Deputy Caleb King and Investigator Steven Ferguson, that recovered these stolen firearms, that kept them off the streets of our county.

Deputies say if you find you were a victim of a vehicle burglary, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (256) 232-0111, to make a report.

