2 injured in accident on Highway 72 in Jackson County

Car wreck on Highway 72 causes traffic in Jackson County on Friday.
Car wreck on Highway 72 causes traffic in Jackson County on Friday.(WAFF 48 viewer: Sharon Young)
By Kelsey Duncan
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies are currently on the scene of a car wreck on Highway 72.

According to Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the driver and passenger are injured due to the wreck.

WAFF 48 is told the accident occurred on Highway 72 just outside of Paint Rock. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene and Alabama State Troopers are heading to the scene.

Both lanes are closed and train traffic is stopped since there are cars currently on the tracks. There are no further details at this time. Stick with WAFF 48 News for updates on this story.

