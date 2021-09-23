Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Triple murder suspect indicted in Morgan County

Danville Triple murder suspect appeared in court Monday for his preliminary hearing
Danville Triple murder suspect appeared in court Monday for his preliminary hearing(WAFF 48 News)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Danville triple-murder suspect was indicted in Morgan County.

Carson Peters is accused of killing his soon-to-be ex-wife and two other people. Peters was indicted on four capital murder charges, and a felony assault charge by a Grand Jury this month.

READ MORE: Victims’ family, survivor speak after Danville triple murder suspect’s court appearance

The victims who were killed are Teresa Lynn Peters 54, James Edward Miller, 55, and Tammy Renee Smith, 50. All were found dead in a Danville home over Memorial Day weekend of 2020.

Teresa Peters and Carson Peters were in the process of divorce when he allegedly killed her and the other victims. Court documents say that Carson Peters was enraged over the divorce. He faces three capital charges for the three murders, and an additional capital murder charge because his wife, Teresa Lynn Peters, is considered a witness in the divorce proceedings that were never completed.

Mary Kenney survived the shooting. She previously told WAFF she was shot in the arm but managed to call 911.

Kenney is the mother of Teresa Peters and Tammy Smith.

Carson Peters faces an assault charge for his alleged shooting of Kenney.

After the shooting, Peters is said to have fled the scene and spent the night in a cave before being arrested.

He has an arraignment scheduled for November 15th.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homeland Security takes business owner into custody
Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young
Michael Lee McGinnis was arrested on 18 charges of child pornography in Cullman County.
UAH lecturer arrested on child porn charges, placed on administrative leave
Brian Laundrie possibly spotted in Alabama
Alley Grace Mims.
Missing 10-year-old girl found safe

Latest News

Colbert County fatal fire scene
Colbert County EMA confirms one death in Ford City fire
Albertville city employee hit by truck while weed-eating on Rose Road
Tammy Lynn Walters
Rainsville Police looking for 48-year-old woman last seen on Tuesday
Alabama sees 1,300 COVID deaths since September 1
Alabama sees 1,300 COVID deaths since September 1