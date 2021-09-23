Triple murder suspect indicted in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Danville triple-murder suspect was indicted in Morgan County.

Carson Peters is accused of killing his soon-to-be ex-wife and two other people. Peters was indicted on four capital murder charges, and a felony assault charge by a Grand Jury this month.

The victims who were killed are Teresa Lynn Peters 54, James Edward Miller, 55, and Tammy Renee Smith, 50. All were found dead in a Danville home over Memorial Day weekend of 2020.

Teresa Peters and Carson Peters were in the process of divorce when he allegedly killed her and the other victims. Court documents say that Carson Peters was enraged over the divorce. He faces three capital charges for the three murders, and an additional capital murder charge because his wife, Teresa Lynn Peters, is considered a witness in the divorce proceedings that were never completed.

Mary Kenney survived the shooting. She previously told WAFF she was shot in the arm but managed to call 911.

Kenney is the mother of Teresa Peters and Tammy Smith.

Carson Peters faces an assault charge for his alleged shooting of Kenney.

After the shooting, Peters is said to have fled the scene and spent the night in a cave before being arrested.

He has an arraignment scheduled for November 15th.

