Rainsville Police looking for 48-year-old woman last seen on Tuesday

RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Rainsville Police Department needs your help locating a woman who has not been seen since Tuesday.

Tammy Lynn Walters, age 48, is described as a white female who may be living with a condition that impairs her judgment. She was last seen on September 21 at approximately 5 p.m. in the area of Kirk Road in Rainsville.

Walters was driving a 2011 white Kia Optima with Alabama tag 28GV235.

The missing person alert also lists the following:

Height - 5′4″

Weight - 170 lbs

Eye Color - Brown

Hair Color - Brown

Contact the Rainsville Police Department at (256) 638-2157 with any relevant information.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.