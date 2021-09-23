Rainsville Police looking for 48-year-old woman last seen on Tuesday
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Rainsville Police Department needs your help locating a woman who has not been seen since Tuesday.
Tammy Lynn Walters, age 48, is described as a white female who may be living with a condition that impairs her judgment. She was last seen on September 21 at approximately 5 p.m. in the area of Kirk Road in Rainsville.
Walters was driving a 2011 white Kia Optima with Alabama tag 28GV235.
The missing person alert also lists the following:
- Height - 5′4″
- Weight - 170 lbs
- Eye Color - Brown
- Hair Color - Brown
Contact the Rainsville Police Department at (256) 638-2157 with any relevant information.
