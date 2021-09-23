Deals
Rainsville Police looking for 48-year-old woman last seen on Tuesday

Tammy Lynn Walters
Tammy Lynn Walters(Rainsville Police)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Rainsville Police Department needs your help locating a woman who has not been seen since Tuesday.

Tammy Lynn Walters, age 48, is described as a white female who may be living with a condition that impairs her judgment. She was last seen on September 21 at approximately 5 p.m. in the area of Kirk Road in Rainsville.

Walters was driving a 2011 white Kia Optima with Alabama tag 28GV235.

The missing person alert also lists the following:

  • Height - 5′4″
  • Weight - 170 lbs
  • Eye Color - Brown
  • Hair Color - Brown

Contact the Rainsville Police Department at (256) 638-2157 with any relevant information.

