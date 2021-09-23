Police on the scene of fatal wreck in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Florence Police are responding to a traffic accident with a fatality on Veterans Drive in Florence on Thursday.

According to the Florence Police Department, the accident occurred near the intersection of Main Street in East Florence. Police say a motorcycle and SUV were involved in the wreck. There are no further details at this time.

Motorists are advised to take alternate routes.

