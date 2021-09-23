Deals
Police on the scene of fatal wreck in Florence

(123RF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Florence Police are responding to a traffic accident with a fatality on Veterans Drive in Florence on Thursday.

According to the Florence Police Department, the accident occurred near the intersection of Main Street in East Florence. Police say a motorcycle and SUV were involved in the wreck. There are no further details at this time.

Motorists are advised to take alternate routes.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

