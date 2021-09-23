Deals
More sun & 70s on the way

By Eric Burke
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Friday morning lows will drop into the middle to upper 40s, a jacket may be a good idea heading to work or school in the morning. 

Friday will be September perfection with sunny skies and low humidity, winds will be out of the northeast with comfortable highs in the middle 70s.  It should be a great night for high school football games with fair skies and evening temperatures in the 60s. 

The weekend is just as nice with more sunshine and no rain, highs will be a tough warmer in the upper 70s to low 80s.  This great stretch of sunny and dry weather will continue into next week with just isolated showers returning my late week.

