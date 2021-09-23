Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Huntsville’s proposed 2022 budget includes number of personnel increases

Police personnel increases include co-responders to assist in mental health crises
By Megan Plotka
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville City Council is set to vote on the 2022 budget on Thursday.

The Council wants to increase the budget by $3 million more than last year. Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said the driving force is growth as the city is getting bigger, both in size and population.

According to Mayor Battle, the city’s growth resulted in the need to hire more people. In the 2022 budget, four departments are requesting double-digit personnel increases. The 2021 budget only called for personnel increases that large in one department.

The four departments are:

Huntsville Police

Huntsville Fire

Huntsville Parks and Recreation

Huntsville Landscape Management

“We’ve accumulated more land just through the annexation program,” said Mayor Battle. “That’s when someone comes in and they want to be in the city of Huntsville. They have to be contiguous to the city of Huntsville and they’ll make a petition to be a part of the city. We’ve had a lot of lands added even south of the river to the west and to the north and east and it’s a great attribute to the city because it gives us great growth corridors for the future.”

When asked if the city created any new positions or budget changes in response to COVID, Mayor Battle said no.

More than two dozen of the proposed additions are in the police department, but not all of them will be police officers.

Mayor Battle said the city is budgeting for some co-responders. This is a program that started just a couple of months ago. Co-responders go out into the field with police officers.

“It is very good to have the tools that can actually solve a problem out there. And this is what we’ve done this time is be able to put together the right people in the right place who can solve problems,” said Battle.

Captain Jon Ware says co-responders have extensive training in mental health response, like a graduate degree or years of experience. These co-responders help with calls from people experiencing mental health crises. Captain Ware said he’s already seen success in this program.

The mayor said he doesn’t know how many of the 29 new positions will be co-responders.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI takes business owner into custody
Michael Lee McGinnis was arrested on 18 charges of child pornography in Cullman County.
UAH lecturer arrested on child porn charges, placed on administrative leave
Alley Grace Mims.
Missing 10-year-old girl found safe
Brian Laundrie possibly spotted in Alabama
Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young

Latest News

Crews battle house fire in Toney
Crews continue to battle house fire on Grimwood Road in Toney
It is Fall! A breakdown of our usual fall temperatures & daylight
Lauderdale County family continues to search for Robert Childers
Lauderdale County family continues to search for Robert Childers
Crews battle house fire in Toney
Crews battle house fire in Toney - 5:30 a.m. update