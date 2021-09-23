Huntsville Parks & Recreation offering day camps for HCS students

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville announced Day Camps will be offered for Huntsville City School students throughout the 2021-2022 school year.

According to a news release sent by the City, Huntsville Parks & Recreation will offer the camps at nine City of Huntsville Parks during four weeklong breaks including:

Fall Break: Oct. 4-8, 2021

Thanksgiving Break: Nov. 22-24, 2021

Winter Break: Dec. 20, 2021, to Jan. 4, 2022

Spring Break: March 14-18, 2022

The camps will offer affordable, inclusive and fun programming for K-6 students from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

“With the success and positive feedback of our free after-school programs, the natural progression is to have camps for students during their school breaks,” said Bernita Reese, Director of Huntsville Parks & Recreation. “We value the assistance we can provide families that have parents and guardians who work when children are normally in school. We look forward to offering the camps and providing students a variety of programming in a safe and supportive environment.”

The day camp will cost $50 per week. For families with more than one child, the cost is $50 per week for the first child and $25 per week for each child after.

Morning and afternoon snacks will be provided each day, however, parents and guardians will have to provide lunch. Activities will vary per recreation center but include physical activity, outdoor play, arts and games.

Parents and guardians must complete a registration packet for each child online or in-person at the City’s participating recreation centers.

Find out more information on the City’s Day Camps by clicking here or calling Parks & Recreation at 256-564-8026.

