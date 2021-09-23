Huntsville, Decatur murder suspect has long list of criminal history

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Ricardo Bass faces two capital murder charges. Investigators say Bass killed and robbed a man in Huntsville, and made his way to Decatur shortly after where he killed and robbed another man at the Wavaho gas station.

Bass was in a Morgan County courtroom Tuesday for a hearing. Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson says he’ll seek the death penalty. Bass will also have to work his way through Madison County’s court system for the Huntsville murder.

“He has to have his due process rights in both counties. In other words, you have to cross the T’s and dot the I’s in all criminal cases, especially capital murder cases,” said local attorney of 44 years Mark McDaniel.

Bass had quite the criminal history before his capital murder arrests. In fact, Anderson confirms Bass was out on a $200,000 bond at the time of the shootings. That’s for charges in Huntsville - including being a felon in possession of a pistol.

According to court documents, Bass was sentenced to 20 in prison for a first-degree robbery charge in the year 2000. He was released on probation, but according to court documents he violated the conditions of his probation repeatedly. His 20 sentence was reinstated.

During the sentence, Bass wrote a judge a letter asking for another chance and to reconsider his sentence. After Bass served his sentence, he was arrested multiple times. The first arrest was just a few months after Bass’ second release from prison.

McDaniel says the prosecutors could certainly bring up Bass’s criminal past if the judge allows. He says prosecutors could argue that Bass is a career criminal.

“There is a possibility that his prior record and his prior acts, prior arrests, and prior convictions could come into evidence,” said McDaniel.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Tim Gann says Bass’ case is still pending in Madison County and moving faster in Morgan County where Bass’s hearing was Tuesday. That’s partially because Bass is currently in Morgan County’s custody.

