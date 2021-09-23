Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Firefighters rescue pup that fell down 44-foot well

Firefighters rescued a dog that fell down a 44-foot well.
Firefighters rescued a dog that fell down a 44-foot well.(Facebook/Prairietown Fire Dept)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Prairietown, Ill. (CNN) – If a dog is a human’s best friend, then some firefighters outside St. Louis have quite the new pal.

They saved a little guy named Rico from inside a 44-foot well.

The dog went for a stroll near a neighbor’s house and stumbled into the pit.

Now, he’s free, thanks to the Prairietown and Edwardsville fire departments.

Rico went for a stroll and fell into the well.
Rico went for a stroll and fell into the well.(Facebook/Prairietown Fire Dept)

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI takes business owner into custody
Michael Lee McGinnis was arrested on 18 charges of child pornography in Cullman County.
UAH lecturer arrested on child porn charges, placed on administrative leave
Brian Laundrie possibly spotted in Alabama
Alley Grace Mims.
Missing 10-year-old girl found safe
Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young

Latest News

The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
No signs of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend after days of searching
Authorities continue to search Florida's Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie in connection to...
Manhunt for Brian Laundrie continues
Home care industry stands to gain from reconciliation
Home care industry stands to gain from reconciliation
In this Jan. 10, 2021, file photo, Sarah Gonzalez of New York, a Nurse Practitioner, displays a...
Air Force officer accused of trying to bribe, force EMT to give vaccine card without shot