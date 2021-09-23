Fall temperatures this morning with many spots near 50°

Happy Thursday! Grab a jacket or sweatshirt because you’re going to be shocked walking out the door this morning!

Fall is here! We are waking up to some fall-like air out there across the Valley this morning. Temperatures are hovering around the 50-degree mark in most spots, but we do have a few areas into the upper 40s this morning. This is the coolest air we have seen since mid-May! The cool, dry air will continue all day today and last right into the weekend. We’ll have plenty of sunshine this afternoon as well. Temperatures today will be in the upper 60s and low 70s (68-72) with a north wind at 5 to 10 mph. Gusts this afternoon could reach 15 to 20 mph occasionally.

Overnight tonight may wind up being even colder than what we saw out there to start the day today. Temps could reach the mid-40s in some communities Friday morning. This is definitely our first blast of “sweater weather.” You may need to turn up the heat in the car on the ride to work, but overall the afternoon is looking PERFECT. Temperatures during the afternoon will likely make the mid-70s, but the best part is the wind will not be as breezy. Skies should stay sunny and clear all day and into the weekend. Temperature will start to warm slightly into the weekend, but should stay comfortable with humidity staying low as well.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

