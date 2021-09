TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - The Tuscumbia Police Department placed Deshler High School on lockdown on Thursday.

According to the officials with the City of Tuscumbia, a threat was found written on a bathroom wall.

Tuscumbia Police Department, in coordination with Deshler High School, have locked down the high school due to a threat... Posted by City of Tuscumbia, Alabama - Government on Thursday, September 23, 2021

In the Facebook post, Tuscumbia Police say students are currently safe.

