Crews continue to battle house fire on Grimwood Road in Toney

TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple emergency crews are on the scene of a house fire in Toney.

The emergency call was received shortly after 4 a.m.

5:30 a.m. Update:

WAFF Reporter Kellie Miller is gathering more information from crews in the area. Drivers should avoid the area as trucks continue to block some of the roadways.

6 a.m. Update:

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.