Cherokee, Leighton Elementary closed on Friday due to ‘tragic incident’

Two schools closed Friday in Colbert County
Two schools closed Friday in Colbert County
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Two elementary schools in Colbert County will be closed on Friday.

According to Colbert County Superintendent Chris Hand, Cherokee Elementary and Leighton Elementary will not open due to a tragic incident.

Check this story later today for any additional information confirmed by the Colbert County Schools.

